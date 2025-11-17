France’s Vallourec posts lower Jan-Sept sales revenue amid weaker tube segment

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months this year.

In the third quarter this year, Vallourec ’s sales revenue increased by 1.9 percent year on year to €911 million, while it reported an EBITDA of €210 million, compared to €168 million in the third quarter last year. In the first nine months this year, the company’s sales revenue totaled €2.77 billion, down by 6.8 percent year on year, driven by lower volumes and average selling prices in the tube segment, while its EBITDA was €604 million, compared to €618 million in the same period last year.

The company’s sales volume increased by 3.8 percent year on year to 303,000 mt in the third quarter of the year, while the January-September sales volume amounted to 909,000 mt, down 2.8 percent year on year.

The company expects an EBITDA in the range of €799-829 million for the full year.