 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s Vallourec posts lower Jan-Sept sales revenue amid weaker tube segment

Monday, 17 November 2025 14:43:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months this year.

In the third quarter this year, Vallourec’s sales revenue increased by 1.9 percent year on year to €911 million, while it reported an EBITDA of €210 million, compared to €168 million in the third quarter last year. In the first nine months this year, the company’s sales revenue totaled €2.77 billion, down by 6.8 percent year on year, driven by lower volumes and average selling prices in the tube segment, while its EBITDA was €604 million, compared to €618 million in the same period last year.

The company’s sales volume increased by 3.8 percent year on year to 303,000 mt in the third quarter of the year, while the January-September sales volume amounted to 909,000 mt, down 2.8 percent year on year.

The company expects an EBITDA in the range of €799-829 million for the full year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular France European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports Vallourec 

Similar articles

China’s Hengyang Valin commissions Danieli to upgrade seamless pipe capacity

17 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or down slightly

13 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offers stable, local market remains quiet

12 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec expands US footprint with new $48 million threading line in Ohio

11 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 46, 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru sees higher net profit in Jan-Sept 2025, financial outlook revised upwards

10 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 4.5 percent in Jan-August 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec scales up tubular supply for TotalEnergies’ AGUP2 gas-project in Iraq

07 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer