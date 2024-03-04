﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

French pipe producer Vallourec posts higher sales revenues and EBITDA for 2023

Monday, 04 March 2024 13:42:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023.

In the fourth quarter last year, Vallourec’s sales revenues decreased by 17.2 percent year on year to €1.27 billion, while it reported EBITDA of €280 million, compared to €312 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. In 2023, the company’s sales revenues totaled €5.11 billion, up by 4.7 percent year on year, while its EBITDA was €1.19 billion, compared to €715 million in the same period last year.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s tubes sales volume fell by 25.6 percent to 382,000 mt, while in the full year its tubes sales volume totaled 1.55 million mt, down by 13.9 percent year on year.

For 2024, the company anticipates another year of strong EBITDA generation due to robust tubes pricing and continued operational improvement.


Tags: Pipe Tubular France European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports Vallourec 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat enters Japanese pipe market

04 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp commissions new slitting line in Italy

04 Mar | Steel News

Mexico’s Papalotes Steel opens pipe distribution center

01 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s TMK reports lower net profit and revenues in 2023

01 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly indicate slight increases

29 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for AkerBP project in North Sea

29 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 18.5 percent in December

28 Feb | Steel News

US to continue AD/CVD orders on mechanical tubing from six countries

28 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

23 Feb | Steel News