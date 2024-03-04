French pipe producer Vallourec posts higher sales revenues and EBITDA for 2023

Monday, 04 March 2024 13:42:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023.

In the fourth quarter last year, Vallourec’s sales revenues decreased by 17.2 percent year on year to €1.27 billion, while it reported EBITDA of €280 million, compared to €312 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. In 2023, the company’s sales revenues totaled €5.11 billion, up by 4.7 percent year on year, while its EBITDA was €1.19 billion, compared to €715 million in the same period last year.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s tubes sales volume fell by 25.6 percent to 382,000 mt, while in the full year its tubes sales volume totaled 1.55 million mt, down by 13.9 percent year on year.

For 2024, the company anticipates another year of strong EBITDA generation due to robust tubes pricing and continued operational improvement.