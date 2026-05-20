 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vallourec...

Vallourec receives new line pipe orders from ExxonMobil Guyana

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 11:21:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

French tubular solutions producer Vallourec has announced that it has received two additional line pipe orders from ExxonMobil Guyana Limited under the long-term agreement signed between the companies in 2021.

According to Vallourec, the new contracts cover the supply of coated line pipe for ExxonMobil Guyana Limited’s Hammerhead and Longtail deepwater projects, both located in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The combined scope of the orders includes more than 145 km of line pipe, corresponding to approximately 40,000 mt. Of this total, 90 km, equivalent to 22,000 mt, will be insulated with ExxonMobil’s Proxxima™ coating systems with GDLX™ subsea insulation technology. The contracts also include the application of anticorrosion coatings and the supply of pipes cladded with corrosion resistant alloy weld overlay.

Vallourec stated that it has become the first licensee of Proxxima™ coating systems with GDLX™ subsea insulation technology, which is licensed by ExxonMobil for commercial deployment. To support the use of this technology, the company will invest in an upgrade of its Vallourec Coating Solutions plant located in Serra, Espírito Santo, Brazil.

Philippe Guillemot, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Vallourec, said the new contracts further strengthen the company’s strategic position as a key supplier to ExxonMobil Guyana Limited. He added that, together with Vallourec’s investment in Proxxima™ coating systems, the contracts demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver high value-added solutions, particularly in advanced thermal insulation.


Tags: Pipe Tubular France European Union Steelmaking Vallourec 

Similar articles

Vallourec’s revenues decline in Q1 2026 while EBITDA margin improves

14 May | Steel News

France's Vallourec to supply tubular solutions for US geothermal expansion

10 Apr | Steel News

Vallourec signals mixed 2026 outlook with strong N. American demand and softer H1 global sales

04 Mar | Steel News

France’s Vallourec posts lower Jan-Sept sales revenue amid weaker tube segment

17 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec scales up tubular supply for TotalEnergies’ AGUP2 gas-project in Iraq

07 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec divests Serimax to refocus on core business

31 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower net profit and revenues for Q2 2025, improvement expected in H2

25 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower net profit despite higher revenues

15 May | Steel News

France’s Vallourec to supply OCTG pipes to Kuwait

28 Apr | Steel News

France’s Vallourec to supply OCTG pipes to Algeria

08 Apr | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer