Vallourec receives new line pipe orders from ExxonMobil Guyana

French tubular solutions producer Vallourec has announced that it has received two additional line pipe orders from ExxonMobil Guyana Limited under the long-term agreement signed between the companies in 2021.

According to Vallourec, the new contracts cover the supply of coated line pipe for ExxonMobil Guyana Limited’s Hammerhead and Longtail deepwater projects, both located in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The combined scope of the orders includes more than 145 km of line pipe, corresponding to approximately 40,000 mt. Of this total, 90 km, equivalent to 22,000 mt, will be insulated with ExxonMobil’s Proxxima™ coating systems with GDLX™ subsea insulation technology. The contracts also include the application of anticorrosion coatings and the supply of pipes cladded with corrosion resistant alloy weld overlay.

Vallourec stated that it has become the first licensee of Proxxima™ coating systems with GDLX™ subsea insulation technology, which is licensed by ExxonMobil for commercial deployment. To support the use of this technology, the company will invest in an upgrade of its Vallourec Coating Solutions plant located in Serra, Espírito Santo, Brazil.

Philippe Guillemot, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Vallourec, said the new contracts further strengthen the company’s strategic position as a key supplier to ExxonMobil Guyana Limited. He added that, together with Vallourec’s investment in Proxxima™ coating systems, the contracts demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver high value-added solutions, particularly in advanced thermal insulation.