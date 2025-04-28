 |  Login 
France’s Vallourec to supply OCTG pipes to Kuwait

Monday, 28 April 2025 14:06:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has been awarded a new contract to supply OCTG pipes to Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The agreement includes the supply of carbon steel OCTG products with premium connections and proprietary steel grades, to be delivered in 2025 and 2026 and represents over $130 million in potential revenue.

The contract reflects Kuwait's current plan to increase its oil production to four million barrels per day in 2035 and follows KOC's issuance of a tender in September 2024 for deep drilling applications.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Kuwait France European Union Steelmaking Vallourec 

