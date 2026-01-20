Thailand extends AD duties on steel pipe from Vietnam

Thailand’s Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping (AD) duty on certain steel pipe products from Vietnam for another five years effective as of January 12, 2026.
The committee decided that revocation of the duties would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping of the subject goods.
The antidumping duties in terms of CIF prices can be seen in the table below.
|
Vietnamese exporter
|
Antidumping duty (%)
|
Binh Duong Steel Joint Stock Company
|
6.27
|
Vina One Steel Manufacturing Corporation
|
10.10
|
Sendo Steel Pipe Joint Venture Company Limited
|
39.94
|
Nguyen Minh Steel Group Joint Stock Company
|
26.57
|
Hoa Sen Group
|
8.0
|
TVP Steel Joint Stock Company
|
8.0
|
Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company
|
8.0
|
Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company
|
8.0
|
All other exporters
|
52.16