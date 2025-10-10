Thailand finds circumvention for pipes from China’s Tianjin Tianyingtai Steel Pipe

Thailand has closed a loophole and extended the scope of its duties to prevent Chinese steel pipe makers - especially Youfa Group - from avoiding current antidumping tariffs. Thailand’s Anti-Dumping and Subsidy Consideration Committee of the Ministry of Commerce has ruled that imports of iron and steel pipes produced by China-based Youfa Group and exported through Tianjin Tianyingtai Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. were intended to evade existing antidumping duties on Youfa Group’s pipe products.

As a result, a 19.19 percent antidumping duty will now apply to such imports, effective retroactively from December 20, 2024. The measure will remain in force until Thailand ends its antidumping duties on Chinese and South Korean pipe products.