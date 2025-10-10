 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thailand...

Thailand finds circumvention for pipes from China’s Tianjin Tianyingtai Steel Pipe

Friday, 10 October 2025 13:29:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand has closed a loophole and extended the scope of its duties to prevent Chinese steel pipe makers - especially Youfa Group - from avoiding current antidumping tariffs. Thailand’s Anti-Dumping and Subsidy Consideration Committee of the Ministry of Commerce has ruled that imports of iron and steel pipes produced by China-based Youfa Group and exported through Tianjin Tianyingtai Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. were intended to evade existing antidumping duties on Youfa Group’s pipe products.

As a result, a 19.19 percent antidumping duty will now apply to such imports, effective retroactively from December 20, 2024. The measure will remain in force until Thailand ends its antidumping duties on Chinese and South Korean pipe products.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Thailand Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices decrease slightly

09 Oct | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product export value down 5.3 percent in Jan-July 2025

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 12.3 percent in Jan-July 2025

08 Oct | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both remain unchanged - week 41, 2025

08 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

Nippon Steel to merge three pipe subsidiaries to streamline operations amid market shifts

06 Oct | Steel News

Petrobras awards Vallourec new offshore OCTG supply contract for pre-salt fields

02 Oct | Steel News

Canada initiates AD review on welded pipe imports from four countries

01 Oct | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes awards steel pipe order to India’s Welspun

01 Oct | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 20.3 percent in July 2025

01 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Pregalvanized Pipe
External Diamater:  10 - 102 mm
Wall Thickness:  0.6 - 4 mm
BORAY BORU VE PROFIL AS
View Offer
SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer