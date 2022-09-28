Thailand extends AD duty on stainless steel pipe from four countries

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 15:20:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thailand’s Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping (AD) duty on stainless steel pipe imports from China, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Accordingly, the products will be subject to antidumping duty at 145.31 percent for China and 310.74 percent for Vietnam, while duties range between 11.96 percent and 51.53 percent for South Korea, and 2.38 percent and 29.04 percent for Taiwan, all for another five-year period from September 17.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7305.31.10.000, 7306.11.10.000, 7306.11.90.090, 7306.21.00.000, 7306.40.11.000, 7306.40.19.000, 7306.40.20.011, 7306.40.20.012, 7306.40.20.013, 7306.40.20.014, 7306.40.20.015, 7306.40.20.016, 7306.40.20.017, 7306.40.20.018, 7306.40.20.021, 7306.40.20.022, 7306.40.20.023, 7306.40.20.024, 7306.40.20.025, 7306.40.20.026, 7306.40.20.027, 7306.40.20.028, 7306.40.20.090, 7306.40.30.010, 7306.40.30.020, 7306.40.90.011, 7306.40.90.012, 7306.40.90.013, 7306.40.90.014, 7306.40.90.015, 7306.40.90.016, 7306.40.90.017, 7306.40.90.018, 7306.40.90.021, 7306.40.90.022, 7306.40.90.023, 7306.40.90.024, 7306.40.90.025, 7306.40.90.026, 7306.40.90.027, 7306.40.90.028, 7306.40.90.090, 7306.61.10.021, 7306.61.10.022, 7306.61.90.110, and 7306.61.90.120.