Ukraine’s Centravis to supply seamless stainless pipes to German company

Ukraine-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Centravis has signed an agreement to supply seamless stainless steel pipes to Germany-based Voss Fluid, which specializes in hydraulic connections for projects using hydrogen and compressed natural gas, according to media reports. The annual supply volume is reported to be in tens of tons. Centravis expects that the number of orders in this segment will increase as hydrogen projects become more popular every year.

In the first half this year, the company produced 6,880 mt of seamless stainless steel pipes, up by nine percent year on year.