Turkey exhausts some of its EU steel import quotas

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 14:56:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the new EU quota period from January 1 to March 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey, China and India have already been exhausted, while over 70 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s latest data.

Looking at the quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has exhausted its 1,536 mt quota for railway material and its 14,743 mt quota for large welded tubes (25B), while it has used up 89.98 percent of its 97,140 mt hollow sections quota.

The quotas of 126,604 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B) and 6,910 mt for sheet piling allocated to China have been exhausted, while 74.22 percent of China’s 7,971 mt quota for other welded pipes has been used up.

In addition, India has exhausted its 31,333 mt quota for stainless bars and light sections, while it has used up 74.97 percent of its 77,601 mt quota for organic coated sheets. Meanwhile, 96.15 percent of the 8,519 mt quota for electrical sheets (3B) allocated for “other countries” has been used up.


Tags: Stainless Coated Pipe Hollow section Tubular Stainless products  Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 

