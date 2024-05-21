﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EC initiates AD investigation on seamless pipes from China

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 14:48:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation on imports of certain seamless pipes and tubes from China.

The investigation was initiated following the complaint filed by the European Steel Tube Association (ESTA) on April 2, 2024, alleging that imports of the product in question have increased substantially and are thereby causing material injury to the EU industry. ESTA also provided evidence that imports of the given product from China have increased in terms of market share. The investigation will cover the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, and will take up to 14 months, with the possibility of provisional duties being imposed within seven to eight months.

The EC will determine whether the product under investigation originating in the country concerned is being dumped and whether the dumped imports have caused injury to the industry.

The products subject to antidumping investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304191020, 7304193020, 7304230020, 7304291020, 7304293020, 7304312030, 7304318030, 7304395030, 7304398230, 7304398320, 7304518930, 7304598230, and 7304598320.


Tags: Pipe Tubular European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US rig count increases slightly while Canadian count decreases

20 May | Steel News

US DOC amends AD order on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

20 May | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 20.7 percent in March from February

17 May | Steel News

Saudi-based APC and TenarisSaudiSteelPipes to supply pipes to Aramco

16 May | Steel News

Australia lifts AD duties on precision pipe from China and S. Korea

16 May | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 18.3 percent in January-March

16 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru sees 4.4 percent rise in sales revenues in Q1

15 May | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for Subsea7’s project in North Sea

14 May | Steel News

Canada maintains AD order on welded pipe imports from four countries

13 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit for Q1, sees higher sales revenues

09 May | Steel News