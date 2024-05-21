EC initiates AD investigation on seamless pipes from China

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 14:48:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation on imports of certain seamless pipes and tubes from China.

The investigation was initiated following the complaint filed by the European Steel Tube Association (ESTA) on April 2, 2024, alleging that imports of the product in question have increased substantially and are thereby causing material injury to the EU industry. ESTA also provided evidence that imports of the given product from China have increased in terms of market share. The investigation will cover the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, and will take up to 14 months, with the possibility of provisional duties being imposed within seven to eight months.

The EC will determine whether the product under investigation originating in the country concerned is being dumped and whether the dumped imports have caused injury to the industry.

The products subject to antidumping investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304191020, 7304193020, 7304230020, 7304291020, 7304293020, 7304312030, 7304318030, 7304395030, 7304398230, 7304398320, 7304518930, 7304598230, and 7304598320.