Some EU flat steel import quotas about to be exhausted near end of period

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 12:11:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the European Commission’s data, with the EU quota period from January 1 to March 31 approaching its end, some of the import quotas for certain steel products are near to exhaustion, though only the long steel import quotas allocated to some countries are close to being exhausted amid the weak consumption in the EU.

Looking at the flat steel quotas, India has used 91.83 percent of its 574,440 mt non-alloy and alloy HRC quota, while the country has exhausted its 58,084 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) and its 77,601 mt quota for organic coated sheets. China has used 89.61 percent and 88.34 percent of its 32,428 mt quota for electrical sheets (3B) and its 109,521 mt quota for tin mill products. Regarding the quotas allocated to other countries, 99.68 percent of the 8,866 mt quota for electrical sheets (3B) and 81.61 percent of the 54,544 mt quota for tin mill products have been used up.

In addition, South Korea used 84.59 percent of its 38,675 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A), while the UK used 80.96 percent of its 35,896 mt quota for the same product.

Looking the long steel quotas, Turkey has exhausted 99.51 percent of its 145,172 mt quota for non-alloy and other alloy wire rod, while other countries used 97.09 percent of their 5,115 mt quota for stainless bars and light sections. In addition, India used 31,292 mt of its 31,333 mt stainless bars and light sections quota and 1,844 mt of the given products from the country are waiting for customs clearance. Therefore, India will exceed its quota for stainless bars and light sections.

Meanwhile, Turkey exhausted its 97,140 mt hollow sections quota and used 76.75 percent of its 58,273 mt gas pipes quota. China has exhausted its 8,345 mt quota for large welded tubes (25B) and 7,971 mt of its quota for other welded pipes, while the country has used 90.81 percent of its 37,902 mt quota for other seamless pipes. In addition, other countries have used 88.88 percent and 96.89 percent of their 10,967 mt quota for gas pipes and their 19,798 mt quota for other welded pipes, respectively.