EU's HRC import quota for other countries exhausted

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 16:49:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

With the beginning of the new EU quota period from April 1 to June 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for “other countries”, India and China have already been exhausted with the volumes waiting for customs clearance, while over 50 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s latest data.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, the 923,594 mt quota for non-alloy and alloy hot rolled sheets and the 8,518 mt quota for electrical sheets (3B), both allocated for “other countries”, will be exceeded with 928,337 mt of HRC and 8,563 mt of electrical sheets (B) imported from other countries waiting at EU ports. In addition, India and China will exceed their 52,960 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) and 126,603 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B), respectively, with 79,086 mt of metallic coated sheets (4A) imported from India and 135,870 mt of metallic coated sheets (4B) waiting for custom clearance.

Regarding the quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has used up 77.77 percent and 78.67 percent of its 116,233 mt quota for non-alloy and other alloy wire rod and 97,140 mt of its hollow section quota. 90,394 mt and 76,417 mt of the given products imported from Turkey, respectively, are waiting at ports. In addition, the country has exhausted 76.02 percent of its 14,743 mt of large welded tubes (25B) quota.

Meanwhile, India has used 73.08 percent of its 77,600 mt quota for organic coated sheets and 95.59 percent of its 31,333 mt quota for stainless bars and light sections. 84.72 percent of the 119,890 mt quota for non-alloy and other alloy wire rod allocated for other countries and 57.29 percent of the 8,345 mt quota for large welded tubes (25B) allocated for China have been used up.