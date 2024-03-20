﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU extends AD duties on corrosion-resistant steel from China

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 11:39:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has extended the antidumping duty on imports of certain corrosion-resistant steel from China for a period of five years, following an expiry review.

The request for a review was lodged on November 8, 2022, by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry. The antidumping duty will remain at the range of 17.2-27.9 percent for the country.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210410020, 7210490020, 7210610020, 7210690020, 7212300020, 7212506120, 7212506920, 7225920020, 7225990022, 7225990092, 7226993010, and 7226997094.


Tags: European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Goldman Sachs: EU’s CBAM could significantly hit China’s steel exports

19 Feb | Steel News

EC initiates review of steel import quotas

09 Feb | Steel News

German steel regions call for extension of EU safeguard quotas

06 Feb | Steel News

Assofermet in Brussels and Rome in dialogue with European and Italian and institutions

31 Jan | Steel News

Turkey exhausts some of its EU steel import quotas

17 Jan | Steel News

EU imposes definitive AD duties on bulb flat imports from Turkey and China

15 Jan | Steel News

EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

03 Jan | Steel News

Market assesses 12th EU sanctions package vs Russia as mainly toothless, but pig iron finally included

19 Dec | Steel News

EU sets quota for pig iron imports from Russia, extends slab import quota period

19 Dec | Steel News

EC might be ready for ex-Russia slab import quota period extension to NLMK’s benefit

15 Dec | Steel News