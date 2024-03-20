EU extends AD duties on corrosion-resistant steel from China

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 11:39:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has extended the antidumping duty on imports of certain corrosion-resistant steel from China for a period of five years, following an expiry review.

The request for a review was lodged on November 8, 2022, by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry. The antidumping duty will remain at the range of 17.2-27.9 percent for the country.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210410020, 7210490020, 7210610020, 7210690020, 7212300020, 7212506120, 7212506920, 7225920020, 7225990022, 7225990092, 7226993010, and 7226997094.