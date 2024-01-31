Assofermet in Brussels and Rome in dialogue with European and Italian and institutions

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 17:07:56 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Assofermet, the Italian association that also represents steel and aluminum importers, has recently conducted extensive discussions with institutions in Brussels and Rome. In a series of meetings at the European Commission and relevant Italian ministries, the association highlighted the regulatory challenges complicating the operations of Italian and European companies.

On January 12, representatives from Assofermet met with the two most relevant directorates of the European Commission: the Directorate-General for Trade and the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union. The meeting addressed crucial topics such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), steel import safeguards, aluminum import duties, and other issues relevant to the represented sectors. The complexities in compiling CBAM reports, the anticipated economic repercussions of the mechanism from 2026, and safeguard measures from 2018 have made the regulatory framework particularly intricate for those operating in the steel and aluminum sectors.

“We are satisfied with the openness shown by the most important representatives of the two directorates,” stated Riccardo Benso, president of Assofermet. “It was affirmed that our perspective will be taken into account, especially for the future evolution of the CBAM. We were asked to collaborate in highlighting the critical issues of the mechanism to enable the European bodies to draft the definitive rule in the best possible way.”

Not limited to Brussels, on November 29, an associative delegation organized a meeting in Rome at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with representatives of the General Directorate for Europe and international trade policy - a meeting of fundamental importance on the issues of the CBAM, safeguarding, and other relevant dossiers. Further discussions took place at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. “We have noticed great willingness on the part of the ministries to listen to the entire supply chain affected by the legislation on steel and aluminum,” declared Cinzia Vezzosi, vice-president of Assofermet. “During the meeting, the intention was demonstrated to continue the dialogue on these issues and on the regulatory context which, as we have reported, will have important consequences on Italian and European distribution and manufacturing.”

The legislation in question is constantly evolving, with imminent deadlines for the CBAM and steel import safeguards. Assofermet indicated that it remains vigilant on these dynamics, aiming to contribute to improving the regulatory framework to support Italian and European industry.