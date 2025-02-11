Federacciai on US tariffs: Italian steel exports to US down sharply since 2018

Antonio Gozzi, president of the Italian federation of steel companies Federacciai, has commented on US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement regarding potential new tariffs on European steel. Mr. Gozzi recalled that the protectionist measures introduced in 2018 - including a 25 percent tariff - have already had a significant impact on Italian steel exports to the United States, which dropped from 600,000 mt in 2018 to less than 200,000 mt in 2024.

“We do not yet understand whether these latest statements signal a renewal of existing policies or the prelude to new restrictive measures,” the president of Federacciai said. He also emphasized that Italian companies primarily export high-value specialty steels, the pricing of which often allows them to remain competitive despite the tariffs.

Moreover, he pointed out that a significant portion of the production for US customers takes place directly within the United States, thanks to Italian investments and the strong local presence of Italian steel manufacturers.

Gozzi said that Federacciai will continue to closely monitor the situation, hoping for a trade environment that fosters fair industrial relations and reciprocity.