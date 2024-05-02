﻿
EU initiates expiry review on organic coated steel imports from China

Thursday, 02 May 2024 14:44:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the definitive countervailing duties on imports of certain organic coated steel products from China.

Accordingly, the EC decided to launch the review after the European Steel Association (EUROFER) had submitted a request for it on February 4, 2024, based on the fact that the expiry of the measures would be likely to result in continuation or recurrence of subsidization and recurrence of injury to the EU industry. The review will cover the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, and will be completed within 12 months.

Current countervailing duties range between 13.7-44.7 percent.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210708011, 7210708091, 7212408001, 7212408021, 7212408091, 7225990011, 7225990091, 7226997011 and 7226997091.


Tags: Coated Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 

