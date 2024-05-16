Liberty Steel considers divestment of assets in Benelux and Italy

Thursday, 16 May 2024 11:31:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group has announced that it has initiated a strategic review of its European downstream steel operations in response to expressions of interest from multiple parties. The review, which will evaluate the company’s assets in Liège (Belgium), Dudelange (Luxembourg), and Piombino (Italy), is aimed at assessing the options for strategic partnerships through long-term HRC supply contracts, but will also consider co-investment and divestment options.

The three assets in question have a combined annual rolling capacity of more than 2.5 million mt. Liberty Liège and Liberty Dudelange produce galvanized HRC and tinplate, while Liberty Dudelange produces corrosion-resistant steel.