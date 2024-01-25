EEC extends AD duty on seamless stainless pipes from China and Malaysia for five years

Thursday, 25 January 2024 13:44:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping (AD) duty on imports of seamless stainless steel pipes from China and Malaysia for a period of five years until January 22, 2029.

The decision was made following the results of the repeated investigation on the given products from China and Malaysia on March 6, 2023. In addition, following the investigation, the calculated dumping margins increased to 29.39 percent from 19.15 percent introduced in 2013 for China and 2017 for Malaysia.