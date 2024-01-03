EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 15:49:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

With the beginning of the new EU quota period between January 1 and March 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for “other countries” and China have already been exhausted, while over 50 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

The quotas of 923,594 mt for non-alloy and alloy HRC and 119,890 mt of non-alloy and other alloy wire rod allocated to other countries have been exhausted, while 1,017,174 mt of HRC and 124,145 mt of non-alloy and other alloy wire rod from other countries are still waiting at EU ports. In the first days of the previous quota period, the HRC quota allocated for other countries had also been exhausted, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Meanwhile, the quotas of 126,604 mt of metallic coated sheets (4B) and 6,910 mt of sheet piling allocated for China are set to be exhausted as 186,890 mt of metallic coated sheets (4B) and 7,784 mt of sheet piling from China are waiting for customs clearance.

In addition, 84.96 percent of India’s 31,333 mt quota for stainless bars and light sections has been used up.

The quotas for some steel products that are exhausted over 50 percent are presented in the tables below.