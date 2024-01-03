﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 15:49:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

With the beginning of the new EU quota period between January 1 and March 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for “other countries” and China have already been exhausted, while over 50 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

The quotas of 923,594 mt for non-alloy and alloy HRC and 119,890 mt of non-alloy and other alloy wire rod allocated to other countries have been exhausted, while 1,017,174 mt of HRC and 124,145 mt of non-alloy and other alloy wire rod from other countries are still waiting at EU ports. In the first days of the previous quota period, the HRC quota allocated for other countries had also been exhausted, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Meanwhile, the quotas of 126,604 mt of metallic coated sheets (4B) and 6,910 mt of sheet piling allocated for China are set to be exhausted as 186,890 mt of metallic coated sheets (4B) and 7,784 mt of sheet piling from China are waiting for customs clearance.

In addition, 84.96 percent of India’s 31,333 mt quota for stainless bars and light sections has been used up.

The quotas for some steel products that are exhausted over 50 percent are presented in the tables below.

Country  

Product  

Quota amount (mt)  

Awaiting allocation (mt)  

China  

Electrical sheets (3B)  

30,548 

17,897 

Other countries 

Electrical sheets (3B)  

8,519 

5,937 

China  

Tin mill products  

109,521 

60,739 

Turkey  

Railway material 

1,536 

1,065 

China 

Large welded tubes (25B) 

8,345 

4,769 

Tags: Hrc Wire Rod Stainless Pipe Tubular Stainless products  Longs Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Canada imposes provisional safeguard measures on certain steel imports

12 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up slightly in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output declines in February

20 Mar | Steel News

Details of China's finished steel imports and exports in May

02 Jul | Steel News

Export rebate adjustment not to impact HR and CR seriously

15 Sep | Steel Matters

China Customs Office announces import statistics

08 Jul | Steel News

Frenzy in China over AD investigations

22 May | Steel News

U.S. Section 201 Steel Remedies and Excluded Developing Countries with Exceptions

05 Mar | Steel Matters

Market assesses 12th EU sanctions package vs Russia as mainly toothless, but pig iron finally included

19 Dec | Steel News

EU sets quota for pig iron imports from Russia, extends slab import quota period

19 Dec | Steel News