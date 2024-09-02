 |  Login 
Turkey’s YC Inox to increase stainless steel pipe output capacity in Kocaeli

Monday, 02 September 2024 13:52:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by YC Inox TR Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Turkish subsidiary of Taiwanese steelmaker YC Inox, for its stainless steel pipe production capacity increase project in Dilovası, Kocaeli, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 64.88 million ($1.9 million), the capacity of the plant is planned to increase from 20,000 mt to an annual 75,000 mt. It is reported that there will be no construction work for the project, and it is expected to start operating after the equipment is installed. When the project commences, 300 new personnel will be employed.


