 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Danieli...

Danieli to supply steel extrusion technology to two companies

Friday, 18 July 2025 15:02:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that China-based Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals and India-based Stella Metal & Tubes have selected its subsidiary Danieli Breda’s state-of-the-art steel extrusion technology for new production facilities to meet the surging global demand for stainless steel and corrosion-resistant alloy pipes used in energy, chemical, and automotive sectors.

Both companies have ordered each a new 20-MN steel extrusion plant capable of producing seamless stainless-steel pipes with diameters ranging from 33 to 68 mm and wall thicknesses from 3 to 8 mm.

Both plants are expected to be commissioned in 2026.


Tags: Pipe Stainless Stainless products  Tubular Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Assofermet: Italian steel market remains uncertain in May amid growing concerns

10 Jun | Steel News

Egypt’s Ashry Steel to build new stainless steel plant

04 Jun | Steel News

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News

Marcegaglia UK adds electro-welded stainless steel tubes to portfolio

21 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Centravis to supply seamless stainless pipes to German company

09 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s YC Inox to increase stainless steel pipe output capacity in Kocaeli

02 Sep | Steel News

EEC extends AD duty on seamless stainless pipes from China and Malaysia for five years

25 Jan | Steel News

Turkey exhausts some of its EU steel import quotas

17 Jan | Steel News

EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

03 Jan | Steel News

EU to allocate TRQs for five products from UK to N. Ireland

08 Nov | Steel News