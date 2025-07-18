Danieli to supply steel extrusion technology to two companies

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that China-based Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals and India-based Stella Metal & Tubes have selected its subsidiary Danieli Breda’s state-of-the-art steel extrusion technology for new production facilities to meet the surging global demand for stainless steel and corrosion-resistant alloy pipes used in energy, chemical, and automotive sectors.

Both companies have ordered each a new 20-MN steel extrusion plant capable of producing seamless stainless-steel pipes with diameters ranging from 33 to 68 mm and wall thicknesses from 3 to 8 mm.

Both plants are expected to be commissioned in 2026.