France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced the signing of a new supply contract for OCTG pipes with SONATRACH, Algeria’s national oil and gas company.

Vallourec will deliver carbon steel OCTG threaded with its premium VAM connections and deliveries are expected in 2025 and 2026. The supply contract is estimated to bring more than $250 million in revenues to Vallourec.

The OCTG pipes supplied to SONATRACH will be produced in Vallourec’s plants in Brazil, China, France and Indonesia.