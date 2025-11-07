 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vallourec...

Vallourec scales up tubular supply for TotalEnergies’ AGUP2 gas-project in Iraq

Friday, 07 November 2025 14:00:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

French pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has secured a new phase contract with France-based petroleum company TotalEnergies to supply premium tubular solutions for the drilling of 48 wells for the Associated Gas Upsteam Project 2 (AGUP2) Project, one of the main components of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Iraq. The contract covers over 30,000 mt of casing, tubing and premium line pipe with anti-corrosion coatings, representing a substantial expansion of the group’s prior supply of around 15,000 mt for the initial 30-well phase.

The GGIP is designed to harness associated gas from the Ratawi oil field and other southern Iraq oil fields to bolster electricity supply, reduce routine gas flaring, and support the country’s energy-transition efforts.

Strategic importance and market implications

The contract illustrates several key dynamics:

  • Energy transition and flaring reduction: AGUP2’s focus on capturing associated gas aligns with global decarbonization imperatives and offers opportunities for tubular-solutions suppliers in energy infrastructure upgrades.
  • Premium tubular growth: Vallourec’s role emphasizes growing demand for high-specification tubing and casing (with anti-corrosion coating, premium line-pipe) in complex wells and harsh environments.
  • Emerging-market infrastructure: with Iraq looking to expand its oil-and-gas upstream and power generation capacity, projects like GGIP provide growth avenues for European tubular goods manufacturers.

Tags: Pipe Tubular France European Union Steelmaking Vallourec 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 11.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 4.5 percent in Jan-August 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel renews long-term OCTG supply agreement with Shell

07 Nov | Steel News

India’s VPTL commissions new seamless stainless steel pipe and tube facility

06 Nov | Steel News

Canada extends preliminary decision period for AD probe against OCTG from five countries

05 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down

05 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US Steel adds premium thread line to Alabama pipe plant to meet rising energy demand

05 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 45, 2025

04 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec to supply seamless line pipes for Brazil’s Orca deepwater field

03 Nov | Steel News

Turkey nears exhaustion of EU long steel import quotas for Q4

31 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer