Vallourec secures major line pipe contract for Azule Energy’s Angola offshore project

France-based pipe producer Vallourec has announced that it has been awarded a major contract by Azule Energy, the joint venture between Italian gas and oil company Eni and BP, for the Greater PAJ offshore development project in Angola.

Under the contract, Vallourec will supply more than 26,000 mt of seamless carbon steel line pipes, corresponding to approximately 210 km of pipeline, including advanced heavy thermal insulation coating solutions. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2027 and continue until December 2027.

Located around 200 km offshore Angola at water depths of 1,500-2,000 meters, the Greater PAJ project covers the development of five offshore fields, namely Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione and Urano. Vallourec’s products will be used for production, service, water injection and gas export lines, supporting critical infrastructure required for safe and efficient hydrocarbon production and transportation in ultra-deepwater conditions.