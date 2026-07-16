Several EU steel quotas near exhaustion within first 15 days of new quota period

In the first 15 days of the new EU quota period from July 1 to September 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for China and “other countries” have been exceeded, while over 70 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

Regarding the exceeded quotas, China has exceeded its quotas of 3,220 mt for other welded pipes and 14,298 mt for non-alloy wire, with 88 mt and 750 mt of the given products waiting for customs clearance. In addition, 7,174 mt quota for hollow sections allocated under “other countries” has been exceeded with 1,238 mt of the given product waiting at the EU ports.

Indonesia has exhausted its quota of 31,384 mt for HRC (1A), while 4,271 mt quota of the same product allocated under “FTA - other countries” has been filled.

Meanwhile, South Korea has used 86.8 percent of its quota of 79,917 mt quota for quarto plate. It is noteworthy that together with South Korea, Indonesia lead EU quarto plate quota utilization, as the latter used 54.2 percent of its quota of 53,152 mt for the given product. India has exhausted 87.6 percent and 94.3 percent of its quotas of 54,334 mt for organic coated sheets and 6,158 mt for other welded pipes, respectively, while Japan has used 97.5 percent of its quota of 2,874 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A). Taiwan used 97.1 percent of its quota of 5,322 mt for organic coated sheets, while Egypt used 75.9 percent of its quota of 21,678 mt for alloyed and non-alloyed wire rod.

Looking at the quotas allocated for hollow sections, Macedonia, China and Ukraine have used 97.2 percent, 88.5 percent and 70.2 percent of their quotas of 10,958 mt, 3,680 mt and 6,640 mt, respectively.