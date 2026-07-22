China's rebar output decreases by 10.7 percent in H1 2026

In the January-June period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 87.819 million mt, down 10.7 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 63.124 million mt, decreasing by 5.7 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 28.421 million mt, up 0.1 percent year on year.

In June alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 15.656 million mt, 10.893 million mt and 5.522 million mt, down 5.6 percent, 5.8 percent and 1.7 percent year on year, while up 2.86 percent, down 0.13 percent and up 3.12 percent month on month, respectively.