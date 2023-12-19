China’s rebar output down 2.2 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 11:22:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 209.738 million mt, down 2.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first 11 months this year, wire rod production amounted to 126.509 million mt, declining by 0.4 percent year on year.

In the same period, China’s welded pipe output reached 58.866 million mt, up 11.6 percent year on year.

In November alone, China’s rebar, wire rod and welded pipe outputs amounted to 18.01 million mt, 11.108 million mt and 5.657 million mt, down 8.8 percent, up 3.1 percent and up 11.0 percent year on year, while down 1.32 percent, up 0.61 percent and up 2.32 percent month on month, respectively.

In November, rebar prices moved on an overall uptrend, while at the end of the month they were fluctuating at high levels. Rebar prices in November were at their highest level at RMB 4,087/mt on November 21, while the lowest level of RMB 3,857/mt was recorded on November 1, according to SteelOrbis’ data.