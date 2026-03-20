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MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.7 percent in Mar 9-15, 2026

Friday, 20 March 2026 10:54:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 9-15 period this year the average finished steel price in China moved up.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, welded steel pipe and rebar increased by 1.0 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal declined by 0.5 percent, the average price of coking coal rose by 0.8 percent, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week.


Tags: Pipe Wire Rod Rebar Coking Coal Tubular Longs Raw Mat China Far East 

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