MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in Dec 19-25

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 11:18:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 19-25 period last year the overall average finished steel price in China increased slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and welded steel pipe rose by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal and coking coal edged down by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal increased by 0.7 percent, week on week.


