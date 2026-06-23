 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s rebar output down 12.2 percent in January-May 2026

Tuesday, 23 June 2026 09:44:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 72.567 million mt, down 12.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).    

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 52.474 million mt, decreasing by 6.5 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 23.483 million mt, up 0.5 percent year on year.     

In May alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 15.22 million mt, 10.907 million mt and 5.355 million mt, down 10.5 percent, down 9.1 percent and up 3.5 percent year on year, while up 0.71 percent, up 4.27 percent and down 4.61 percent month on month, respectively.

In May, rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market moved up first while decreasing later. Rebar prices reached a peak in May at RMB 3,420/mt ($502/mt) on May 11, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,293/mt ($473/mt) on May 28, according to SteelOrbis’ data. Due to the widespread rainy weather and high temperatures in southern and eastern China, rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market have seen an overall declining trend in June.


Tags: Rebar Pipe Wire Rod Longs Tubular China Far East 

Similar articles

China’s rebar output down 13.5 percent in January-April 2026

21 May | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 12.3 percent in Q1 2026

21 Apr | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.7 percent in Mar 9-15, 2026

20 Mar | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 9.1 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

20 Mar | Steel News

Anshan Steel and Bengang keep their HRC prices stable for April

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Anshan Steel and Bengang keeps their HRC prices stable for January next year

13 Dec | Flats and Slab

China’s rebar output down 2.2 percent in January-November

19 Dec | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 1.2 percent in January-October

17 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Oct 23-29

02 Nov | Steel News

China’s rebar output up 0.3 percent in January-September

20 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer