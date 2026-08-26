According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 44,859 mt in June this year, down 14.5 percent from May and down 39.6 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $48.37 million in June, compared to $51.04 million in May and $73.41 million in June 2025.
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US standard pipe imports down 14.5 percent in June 2026 from May
Tags: Pipe Tubular Korea S. U.S. Virgin Islands Mexico China US North America Far East Imp/exp Statistics
Berk ArslanEditor
I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products. I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.
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