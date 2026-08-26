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US standard pipe imports down 14.5 percent in June 2026 from May

Wednesday, 26 August 2026 20:37:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 44,859 mt in June this year, down 14.5 percent from May and down 39.6 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $48.37 million in June, compared to $51.04 million in May and $73.41 million in June 2025.

The US imported the most standard pipe from South Korea in June with 11,227 mt, compared to 11,955 mt in May and 8,538 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in June include Canada with 8,688 mt, China with 4,397 mt, Mexico with 4,277 mt, and Thailand with 3,688 mt.
Tags: Pipe Tubular Korea S. U.S. Virgin Islands Mexico China US North America Far East Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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