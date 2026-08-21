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Corinth Pipeworks to supply 120,000 mt of pipes for Mozambique's Rovuma LNG project

Friday, 21 August 2026 11:29:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Greece-based steel pipe producer Corinth Pipeworks has announced that it has been awarded the line pipe supply package for the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique by the Area 4 partners led by ExxonMobil Moçambique, Limitada, acting as delegated operator.

Under the contract, Corinth Pipeworks will manufacture approximately 250 km, or 120,000 mt, of longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) line pipes for the project's offshore pipeline network.

Contract valued at up to $250 million

The pipes will have diameters ranging from 20 inches to 24 inches, while the scope of supply also includes anti-corrosion coating and concrete weight coating. The contract is valued at between $200 million and $250 million. Production will be carried out at Corinth Pipeworks' facilities in Thisvi, Greece. The pipes will be designed to meet the demanding operating conditions associated with deepwater gas developments.

According to Corinth Pipeworks, the contract further expands its presence in the global offshore pipeline market and strengthens its role as a supplier for major energy infrastructure projects.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Greece European Union Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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