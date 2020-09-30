Corinth Pipeworks to supply steel pipes to gas pipeline in Gulf of Mexico

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 17:46:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks has announced that it has signed an agreement to manufacture and supply steel pipes to US-based Subsea 7 LLC for the development of the King’s Quay project. The project located in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico will be operated by Murphy Exploration & Production Company, a subsidiary of US-based Murphy Oil Corporation.

According to the statement, the agreement covers approximately 30 km of 16” HFW line pipe to be used for the subsea export pipeline which will transport gas from the King’s Quay Floating Production System (FPS) to an existing pipeline system located in Green Canyon in a water depth of approximately 1,250 m.

The HFW pipes will be manufactured and coated in ultra-long lengths at Corinth’s plant in Greece.