Corinth Pipeworks to supply steel pipes for Adriatica pipeline project

Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it has signed agreements with Italian energy infrastructure operator Snam to supply more than 180 km of pipeline for the Adriatica project, a key infrastructure development that will enhance Italy’s natural gas network.

Helical submerged arc welding (HSAW) 48-inch-diameter pipes and longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW) 56-inch-diameter pipes with steel grade L450ME, which are tested and certified to transport up to 100 percent hydrogen, will be produced at Corinth’s plants in Thisvi, Greece.