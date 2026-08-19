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Turkey's Akmermer Boru launches investment process for third plant

Wednesday, 19 August 2026 15:12:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish spiral welded steel pipe producer Akmermer Boru has announced that it has launched the investment process for its third plant in line with its growth targets.

Operating in Başkent Organized Industrial Zone in Ankara, the company aims to increase its production capacity through the new investment, while providing its customers with a stronger supply infrastructure and improving its competitiveness in the market.

Third plant part of sustainable growth strategy

Şükrü Akmermer, Akmermer Boru deputy general manager, described the investment in the company's third plant as an important step toward achieving its growth targets.

Akmermer stated that the investment is aimed not only at increasing production capacity, but also represents an important part of the company's long-term and sustainable growth strategy.

“We are moving forward with determination toward stronger production, higher capacity and greater targets,” the company stated.

Spiral welded steel pipe production started in 2017

Akmermer Boru took its first step into pipe production with an investment in Başkent Organized Industrial Zone in 2016 and started producing spiral welded steel pipes in 2017. At its existing facilities, the company produces spiral welded steel pipes with diameters ranging from Ø219 mm to Ø2,032 mm and wall thicknesses ranging from 5 mm to 20 mm.

With its third plant investment, Akmermer Boru aims to support its existing production capabilities with higher capacity and a stronger supply infrastructure.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

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