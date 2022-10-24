﻿
English
Turkey’s Sardoğan to increase seamless hot drawn pipe production capacity

Monday, 24 October 2022 13:35:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Sardoğan Endüstri ve Ticaret for its various steel bends and seamless hot drawn steel pipe production plant capacity increase project in Istanbul has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 44.01 million ($2.36 million), the annual steel bending production capacity will increase from 4,416 mt to 6,000 mt and the annual seamless hot drawn pipe production capacity will increase from 31,259 mt to 60,000 mt.


