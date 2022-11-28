﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Noksel gets approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

Monday, 28 November 2022 10:34:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its electric resistance welding (ERW) steel pipe and profile production mill project in Osmaniye.

The mill, with an investment cost of TRY 460.72 million ($24.73 million), will have an annual capacity of 200,000 mt of electric resistance welding steel pipes and profiles.


Tags: Beams Pipe Longs Tubular Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in mid-October

25 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

21 Oct | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.8 percent in early October

18 Oct | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in mid-September

26 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Noksel awaits environmental approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

19 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.6 percent in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 9.4% in Jan-July

12 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.2 percent in late August

05 Sep | Steel News