Turkey’s Noksel gets approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

Monday, 28 November 2022 10:34:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its electric resistance welding (ERW) steel pipe and profile production mill project in Osmaniye.

The mill, with an investment cost of TRY 460.72 million ($24.73 million), will have an annual capacity of 200,000 mt of electric resistance welding steel pipes and profiles.