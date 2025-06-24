Turkey maintains AD duty on certain pipe and sections from China and Taiwan

According to a statement published in Turkey’s Official Gazette, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce has announced the final results of the sunset review regarding the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of thin and large tubes and hollow sections of iron or steel from China and Taiwan.

The ministry has found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given products from China and Taiwan would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping. Dumping margins for the products under the codes 7306.40.20.90.00, 7306.40.80.90.00 and 7306.61.10.00.00 calculated as a percentage of the CIF-based price will remain at 13.82 percent for China’s Foshan Vinmay Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. and 20.50 percent for Foshan Nanhai Qiuxun Stainless Steel Product Co. Ltd. and other Chinese companies, and at 7.98 percent for Taiwan-based YC Inox Co. Ltd. and Froch Enterprise Co. Ltd. and 11.50 percent for other Taiwanese producers.