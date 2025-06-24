 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey...

Turkey maintains AD duty on certain pipe and sections from China and Taiwan

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 10:51:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement published in Turkey’s Official Gazette, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce has announced the final results of the sunset review regarding the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of thin and large tubes and hollow sections of iron or steel from China and Taiwan.

The ministry has found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given products from China and Taiwan would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping. Dumping margins for the products under the codes 7306.40.20.90.00, 7306.40.80.90.00 and 7306.61.10.00.00 calculated as a percentage of the CIF-based price will remain at 13.82 percent for China’s Foshan Vinmay Stainless Steel Co. Ltd. and 20.50 percent for Foshan Nanhai Qiuxun Stainless Steel Product Co. Ltd. and other Chinese companies, and at 7.98 percent for Taiwan-based YC Inox Co. Ltd. and Froch Enterprise Co. Ltd. and 11.50 percent for other Taiwanese producers.


Tags: Pipe Beams Tubular Longs Turkey Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline slightly in Jun 2-8

13 Jun | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

Turkey exhausts some of its EU quotas for Q1

10 Jan | Steel News

Canada postpones implementation of 25% tax on Chinese steel until October 22

04 Oct | Steel News

UNESID: Imports of tubes and profiles circumvent safeguard duties

23 Nov | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries fall in Jan-Sep, exports rise

20 Nov | Steel News

EU’s import quotas for some products about to be exhausted, especially for HRC

26 Jul | Steel News

EU import quotas of HRC for some countries exhausted

21 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in Dec from Nov

23 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News