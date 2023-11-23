﻿
UNESID: Imports of tubes and profiles circumvent safeguard duties

Thursday, 23 November 2023 13:36:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Spanish steelmakers association UNESID has reported to Spain’s Tax Agency that steel tubes and profiles used for photovoltaic energy installations being imported from outside the EU do not comply with import regulations, according to local media reports.

The association stated that some importers declare the tubes as solar structures in order to circumvent the EU’s safeguard duties. Therefore, UNESID has requested the agency to collect 25 percent duty when the quotas for steel tubes and profiles are exceeded.

Spain is investing in sustainable energy projects to meet the EU’s decarbonization targets. In 2022, almost 4.5 GW of photovoltaics were installed with a total capacity reaching 19.8 GW, according to media reports. The country aims to have 65GW capacity in 2030, which will require an annual supply of around 100,000 mt of pipe and profiles.


