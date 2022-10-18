NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.8 percent in early October

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 09:56:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early October (October 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 72.6/mt ($10.2/mt) or 1.8 percent to RMB 4,072.2/mt ($573.5/mt), compared to prices in late September (September 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on October 14.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles increased by 1.9 percent, 0.3 percent, 1.1 percent, 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, all compared to late September.