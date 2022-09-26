﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in mid-September

Monday, 26 September 2022 11:03:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-September (September 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 8.7/mt ($1.2/mt) or 0.2 percent to RMB 3,990.9/mt ($571/mt), compared to prices in early September (September 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on September 24.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent, 1.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, though the average price of hot rolled coil (HRC) increased by 0.3 percent, all compared to early September.


Tags: Plate Pipe Beams Hrc Wire Rod Tubular Flats Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

