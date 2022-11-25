﻿
Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

Friday, 25 November 2022 11:10:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 10.6 percent compared to October 2021, totaling 7.35 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.20 million metric tons, rising by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and declining by 11.3 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 53.98 million metric tons, down by 8.1 percent, while its crude steel production came to 75.17 million metric tons, falling by 6.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

October 2022 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

434,000

+7.1

-2.6

Bar

724,000

+7.0

-7.2

Wire rod

105,700

-3.9

-25.6

Heavy plate

765,400

+3.6

-4.9

Hot rolled wide strip

3,012,200

+9.6

-7.7

Cold rolled wide strip

1,218,700

-0.7

-7.5

Galvanized sheet

747,300

+4.9

+1.0

Welded pipe

281,600

+5.0

-0.5

Tags: Pig Iron Pipe Beams Wire Rod Crude Steel Galvanized Plate Tubular Longs Raw Mat Flats Japan Far East Production 

