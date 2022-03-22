﻿
Japanese crude steel output down 5.9% in February from January

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 15:35:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 2.3 percent compared to February 2021, totaling 7.29 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.23 million metric tons, falling by 9.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.5 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 11.03 million metric tons, down by four percent, while its crude steel production came to 15.05 million metric tons, falling by 2.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

February 2022 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

385,900

-12.2

4.6

Bar

639,100

-0.9

-5.3

Wire rod

106,500

-16.9

-23.7

Heavy plate

778,900

-0.4

19.1

Hot rolled wide strip

2,929,900

-4.4

-4.5

Cold rolled wide strip

1,181,000

-12.7

-9.1

Galvanized sheet

674,300

-13.5

-11.2

Welded pipe

248,200

3.1

4.4

