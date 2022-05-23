﻿
Japanese crude steel output down 6.1 percent in April from March

Monday, 23 May 2022 15:45:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 4.4 percent compared to April 2021, totaling 7.47 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.32 million metric tons, dropping by 6.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.2 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 22.07 million metric tons, down by 5.2 percent, while its crude steel production came to 30.48 million metric tons, falling by 3.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below:

Product

April 2022 (mt)

M-o-m change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Hot rolled section

420,900

-7.4

50.3

Bar

731,800

2.4

5.6

Wire rod

130,600

-2.7

-17.0

Heavy plate

784,200

-8.9

9.1

Hot rolled wide strip

2,969,300

-9.6

-6.7

Cold rolled wide strip

1,100,900

-18.1

-9.5

Galvanized sheet

641,100

-17.1

-21.9

Welded pipe

274,600

-6.3

6.0

