Argentina's crude steel output fell in December but rose year-on-year

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production has reached 288,800 mt in December, against 374,900 mt in November.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 7.1 percent to 190,600 mt, CRC production increased by 21.0 percent to 100,100 mt, and the production of long products declined by 23.8 percent to 98,300 mt.

When compared to December 2024, the data shows crude steel production increasing by 11.7 percent, HRC production increased by 31.8 percent, CRC production increasing by 11.4 percent, and long products production increasing by 18.4 percent.

Comparing the totals of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production increased by 4.2 percent to 4.024 million mt, HRC production increased by 16.5 percent to 2.090 million mt, CRC production increased by 15.5 percent to 1.173 million mt, and the production of long products declined by 3.6 percent to 1.456 million mt.

According to AA, the civil construction sector continues showing low levels of activity, while at the automotive industry the production declined by 30.3 percent from November to December, while for 2025 there was a decline of 3.1 percent.

The machinery and equipment sector has closed the year with a downward trend, although for the total of 2025, there was a small increase from 2024.

Sectors associated with household consumption, including domestic appliances and packaging, remain facing a critical scenario, with lower production and pressure from imports.