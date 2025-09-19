 |  Login 
Crude steel production in Argentina increases in August

Friday, 19 September 2025 23:30:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production in August was 370,300 mt against 327,500 mt in July.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 21.7 percent to 181,700 mt, CRC production declined by 2.7 percent to 100,300 mt, and the production of long products declined by 3.5 percent to 123,800 mt.

When compared to August 2024, the data shows crude steel production increased by 6.8 percent, HRC production increased by 6.0 percent, CRC production increased by 4.3 percent, and long products production declined by 19.0 percent.

According to AA, the civil construction sector remains showing low levels of activity, without confirming the previously expected signs of a possible recovery.

The automotive industry has shown a 20 percent increase of production from July to August, although roughly stable from August 2024.

The machinery and equipment sector is suffering the impact from high interest rates, but maintains positive expectations from the next heavy crops, despite concerns about imports of new and used equipment and parts, chiefly from Brazil and China.

The sectors linked to massive consumption, such as domestic appliances and packaging, are now affected by low offer of credit lines, which remain impacted by the competition from the imports of finished products.


