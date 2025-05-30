Crude steel production in Argentina declines in April

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production in April reached 317,400 mt, compared to 330,800 mt in March.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 1.9 percent to 192,700 mt, CRC production increased by 15.7 percent to 102,200 mt, and long products production increased by 13.5 percent to 140,200 mt.

The increase in rolling activities still reflects the resumption of operations at plants that had experienced unscheduled stoppages.

When compared to March 2024, the data shows crude steel production increased by 0.2 percent, HRC production increased by 12.3 percent, CRC production increased by 25.9 percent, and long products production increased by 22.7 percent.

According to AA, the local market is showing signs of recovery, although it is below expected levels. A recovery of shipments is anticipated in the coming months, driven by demand from the civil construction, agricultural, and energy sectors.

However, the domestic appliances and packaging sectors are facing increasing competition from imports, which is impacting the local industry. Additionally, AA highlighted concerns about the high domestic tax burden affecting the local industry.