 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Crude...

Crude steel production in Argentina declines in April

Friday, 30 May 2025 19:31:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production in April reached 317,400 mt, compared to 330,800 mt in March.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 1.9 percent to 192,700 mt, CRC production increased by 15.7 percent to 102,200 mt, and long products production increased by 13.5 percent to 140,200 mt.

The increase in rolling activities still reflects the resumption of operations at plants that had experienced unscheduled stoppages.

When compared to March 2024, the data shows crude steel production increased by 0.2 percent, HRC production increased by 12.3 percent, CRC production increased by 25.9 percent, and long products production increased by 22.7 percent.

According to AA, the local market is showing signs of recovery, although it is below expected levels. A recovery of shipments is anticipated in the coming months, driven by demand from the civil construction, agricultural, and energy sectors.

However, the domestic appliances and packaging sectors are facing increasing competition from imports, which is impacting the local industry. Additionally, AA highlighted concerns about the high domestic tax burden affecting the local industry.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Argentina South America Production 

Similar articles

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output records first rise this year in April

30 May | Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output up 13.3 percent in Mar from Feb

29 May | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.4 percent week-on-week

27 May | Steel News

World crude steel output up 0.3 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

German crude steel output down 11.9 percent in Jan-Apr

22 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declined in April

20 May | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 48.1 percent in Jan-Apr

20 May | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.1 percent week-on-week

20 May | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 0.4 percent in Jan-Apr, drops 6.82 million in Apr

19 May | Steel News