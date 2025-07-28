Crude steel production in Argentina declines in June

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production in June reached 320,100 mt against 350,300 mt in May.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 10.7 percent to 163,800mt, CRC production declined by 18.4 percent to 94,500 mt, and long products production declined by 33.5 percent to 98,600 mt.

When compared to June 2024, the data shows crude steel production increased by 16.5 percent, HRC production increased by 28.5 percent, CRC production increased by 15.3 percent, and long products production declined by 7.4 percent.

According to AA, the civil construction sector remains showing low levels of activity, without indications of a possible recovery in the short term.

The auto industry, after signs of a strong recovery, reduced production by 11 percent from May, but increased production by 34 percent from June 2024.

The machinery and equipment sector continues to show a strong level of demand, reflecting the period of harvesting of the intensive agriculture, coupled to positive perspectives with the high level of sowing for the future crops. The sector continues to complain about imports of used machinery from Brazil and China, affecting the local sales.

Imports are also affecting the sectors of domestic appliances and packaging.