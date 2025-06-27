 |  Login 
Crude steel production in Argentina increases in May

Friday, 27 June 2025 18:29:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country's crude steel production in May reached 350,300 mt against 317,400 mt in April.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 4.8 percent to 183,400 mt, CRC production increased by 13.4 percent to 115,800 mt, and long products production increased by 5.9 percent to 148,400 mt.

When compared to May 2024, the data shows crude steel production increased by 12.3 percent, HRC production increased by 44.5 percent, CRC production increased by 42.6percent, and long products production increased by 20.4percent.

According to AA, the civil construction sector remains showing low levels of activities, while the auto industry shows signs of a strong recovery, with production increasing by 26 percent from May 2024 to May 2025.

The machinery and equipment sector is showing a strong level of demand, reflecting the period of harvesting of the intensive agriculture, coupled to positive perspectives with the high level of sowing for the future crops. However, the sector complains that imports of used machinery from Brazil and China are negatively impacting the machinery production in Argentina.

For the energy sector, the demand is stable, with good prospects for the rest of the year.

For domestic appliances, it is possible to notice an incipient increase in demand, leveraged by the increase in the available financial lines.


