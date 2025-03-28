 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Crude...

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in February

Friday, 28 March 2025 18:20:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), reported that the country’s crude steel production in February has reached 316,400 mt against 299,700 mt in January.

On a comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 71.6 percent to 47,000 mt, the production of CRC declined by 59.1 percent to 46,300 mt, and the production of long products declined by 5.0 percent to 114,800 mt.

When compared to January 2024, the numbers show crude steel production declining by 2.2 percent, HRC production declining by 30.1 percent, CRC production declining by 18.8 percent, and long products production declining by 3.9 percent.

According to AA, the sharp decline in the production of rolled products, in contrast with the increase in crude steel, reflects unscheduled stoppage of different plants due to delays in the recovery of the expected demand.

In the civil construction sector, production declined by an estimated 11 percent from January, although increasing by 8 percent from February 2024.

Conversely, the automotive sector production increased by 42 percent from January and by 14 percent from February 2024, while machinery and agriculture equipment potential sales have increased by 30 percent when compared to February 2024.

Sales in the energy sector have maintained stability, while demand from the domestic appliances sector was reduced as the sector is facing competition from imports.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Argentina South America Production 

Similar articles

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio declines to 72.63% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.4 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 0.8 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.8 percent week-on-week

24 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 1.6% in Jan-Feb

19 Mar | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 51.3 percent in Jan-Feb

19 Mar | Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.1% in Feb

19 Mar | Steel News